LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced on Friday that Hatch green chile season will be back at United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos starting July 29.

On Saturday, locations across Texas will start roasting fresh Hatch green chile for two weekends. The United Family said in a press release roasting will continue at select locations until supplies run out.

(Photo: The United Family)

(Photo: The United Family)

(Photo: The United Family)

“As always, we are proud to continue our tradition of roasting fresh hatch green chiles at our stores,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family. “Each year, we look forward to showing our guests how delicious and versatile these chile peppers can be. Not only will they see them at our roasting stations, but they are going to see them all over the store.”

The United Family hopes to educate guests about the roasting process and how to store the green chiles. Special products will also be available in several different departments, the United Family said.