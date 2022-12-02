LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos is gearing up for its 14th annual Tamal Cook-Off where guest go head-to-head for the top spot.

Lubbock Amigos Store Director, Julio Elizalde said this is a great way to bring the community together.

“It’s a good thing for people, we get a lot of people to come in and participate,” Elizalde said.

If you think you have the best tamales, now is your chance to show them off. For this competition grab your chopped onions, cilantro and confidence.

United Family Hispanic Innovation Manger Rebekah Bernal said guests can bring out all the fixings for the tamales.

“We see different varieties rajas con queso, or chiles or just your tradition tamales and it’s a really neat experience,” Bernal said.

The event returns after COVID, and they are looking forward to the crowd it will bring.

Each contestant brings a dozen tamales, and they are judged on a scale from one to four; based on taste, presentation and even themes.

“The judges are usually people that work within the community, maybe the principle, the mayor, the commissioner or whoever is in the community,” Bernal said.

“This community in particular around the store is a good community, always come together to make the community better,” Elizalde said.

Entry is free and limited to the first 30 guest that sign up. The top three contestants will walk away with gift cards than can be used for groceries or gas.

“Bring them on out let’s see what you got,” Bernal said.

Officials said there were still 10 spots open.

“If you know that you’ve got the best tamales bring them over,” Elizalde said.

The cook-off will take place at the Amigos locations in Lubbock, Amarillo, Plainview and Hereford Saturday, December 3 from 11: 00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests can sign up in the store.