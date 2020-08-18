HAVE YOU SEEN ME: 6 missing kids out of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — There are six missing kids from Lubbock, according to missingkids.org.

The following is from missingkids.org:

Wyatt Price, a white 3-year-old male, has been missing since July 23, 2020. He is missing from Lubbock. Wyatt has brown hair and brown eyes and is said to be 3’6 and weigh about 35 pounds.

Alysandra Price, a white 5-year-old female, has been missing since July 23, 2020. She is missing from Lubbock. Alysandra has brown hair and brown eyes and is said to be 4’5 and weigh about 60 pounds.

Crespin Narvaez, a hispanic 15-year-old male, has been missing since July 20, 2020. He is missing from Lubbock. Narvaez has black hair and brown eyes and is said to be 5’5 and weigh about 140 pounds. Narvaez is said to possibly go by Nathaniel. Narvaez is said to possibly be in the area.

Monika Resendez, a white and hispanic 15-year-old female, has been missing since July 16, 2020. She is missing from Lubbock. Resendez has brown hair and brown eyes and is said to be 5’2 and weigh 155 pounds.

Xavien Barela, a hispanic 14-year-old male, has been missing since July 11, 2020. He is missing from Lubbock. Barela has black hair and brown eyes and is said to be 5’6 and weigh 120 pounds.

Mariah Almaguer, a now 17-year-old hispanic female, has been missing since June 21, 2020. She is missing from Lubbock. She is said to be 5’4 and weigh 120 pounds.