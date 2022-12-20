LUBBOCK, Texas- Haven Animal Care Shelter host annual Christmas for the animals, giving the community a chance to come to the shelter, bring a gift and even adopt.

Director Dr. Brenda Wilbanks says Christmas brings cheer to not only people but animals as well.

“They get to see people, and they get the things they need. We are going to furnish what they need anyway, but they get extras,” Wilbanks said. “Extra toys, it’s fun to watch them with new toys they are just like kids.”

Wilbanks says there are 70 dogs and 20 cats, and this is one of the ways the Haven is funded for the next year.

Each kennel has stockings that are stuffed with items from the wish list.

“Food is always something that we need, we need puppy food, adult food, canned food and dry food,” Wilbanks said. “We give our medicine with canned food. We need cleaning supplies, financial donations.”

Wilbanks says every donation and visit to the shelter makes a difference for these animals, and it’s a little sweeter especially during Christmas.