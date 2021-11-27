Hayes Carll at the Cactus Theater in Lubbock, December 15

The following is a press release from the Cactus Theater:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and born Texan Hayes Carll will perform at the Cactus Theater on December 15 in support of his acclaimed 2021 album You Get It All (Dualtone). See ticket information HERE. Debuting at #2 on both the Billboard Country and Americana/Folk charts, You Get It All garnered positive coverage from The New York Times, Associated Press, No Depression, Rolling Stone Country, Glide Magazine and more. See Highlights.

Hayes Carll has won over audiences for the better part of two decades with his literate, cinematic and soulful songwriting. In the recently released 11-song collection, Carll showcases his signature blend of grit and tenderness while turning droll confessions, messy relationships and motel room respites into modern nuggets. The New York Times even likened Carll’s ability to undergird humor with a weightier narrative to Bob Dylan.

“There may be younger…singer-songwriters, but you’d be hard-pressed to find one as tall or talented as Carll. His wit and pointed observations remain intact…” – No Depression

The new album masterfully invites us to take a look at our not-so-perfect lives through his characters and compelling, honest lyricism. Album opener “Nice Things”, a signature Carll classic written with the Brothers Osborne, features his sardonic humor and an infectious chorus about a God who is not at all pleased with the way things are going on earth. Watch the playful video HERE. One of the most poignant moments on You Get It All comes with the moving “Help Me Remember.” Co-written with Josh Morningstar, the song tackles the subject of Alzheimer’s and dementia from the perspective of the one whose identity is slipping away. Carll delivers the song’s heartbreaking and detailed narrative with stunning compassion and grace. Watch the emotional and empathetic clip HERE.

“…it’s songwriting that doesn’t pander to mainstream country, alt-country, so-called Americana, indie-folk, or what-have-you. It just tells its story.” – Rolling Stone

Over the past decade, Hayes Carll has proven himself to be one of roots music’s strongest songwriters, winning two Americana Music Association Awards, multiple Austin Music Awards and a Grammy nomination for “Best Country Song” for writing Lee Ann Womack’s hit “Chances Are” in 2016. In addition to his own thought-provoking storytelling, You Get It All features co-writes with Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Craig Wiseman, Josh Morningstar, Allison Moorer and more.

