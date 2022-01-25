Hazmat response in Lubbock, hydrochloric acid spill Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a hydrochloric acid spill Tuesday just before 9:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The response to Cotey Chemical Corporation included the LFR Hazmat team. A photojournalist at the scene said first responders were leaving by about 9:50 a.m.

Lubbock Fire Rescue released a statement about the spill:

On 1/25/2022 at 9:20 am LFR units were called to a chemical spill in the 4400 block of MLK Blvd. The spill was contained and there is no further threat to the business or the public at this time. The cause of the incident is classified as accidental and one civilian was transported by EMS to a local hospital for minor injuries.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out twice to Cotey Chemical by phone and both times Cotey Chemical hung up.

Officials have not yet confirmed the quantity of acid spilled.