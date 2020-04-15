HCSO: Human remains recovered in Western Hockley County Tuesday

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office:

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the 2800
block of Santa Fe Road after receiving information of possible human remains being located on
the property. Deputies secured the area and investigators responded to the scene. Assistance was
requested from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, Levelland
Police Department, and South Plains Forensic Pathology to aid in the scene processing.

The scene remains under investigation and there are no details to release at this time as to the
identity of the individual, nor of circumstances. More information will be released when it
becomes available

(News release from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office)

