ANTON, Texas — On Tuesday, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office provided details about a man who was found dead in Anton on Friday, June 10.

Authorities said deputies responded to the 800 block of Tarver Street at 7:12 a.m. for a “possible deceased male in the driveway of the residence.” Deputies were told that three dogs were near the man, and he possibly had bites from the dogs.

Deputies found the man, identified as Andrew Woods, 57, of Anton, unresponsive in the home’s front driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO said an autopsy was performed on Monday. The initial findings and cause of death were not yet available.

Authorities said the three dogs found on scene were quarantined after the incident. A hearing would determine if there would be a “declaration of dangerous dogs.”

“We express our most sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Woods for the loss of their loved one,” Hockley County Sheriff Scifres said in a social media post Tuesday morning.

The investigation was ongoing. Authorities said more information would be released when it became available. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.