HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight individuals in connection to multiple reported thefts and burglaries in an operation referred to as “Operation Bad Choices”, according to a social media post from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.
The social media post said investigators recovered multiple vehicles, trailers, tools, ATVs, and diesel fuel. HCSO identified nine suspects and eight were taken into custody.
HCSO said in total the nine suspects are facing 23 criminal charges, 21 felonies and 2 misdemeanors.
According to the HCSO’s social media post the charges are as follows:
Agapito Baeza, 33
- Theft Property $30<150k
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
Jose Marquez, 36
- Theft Property $30<150k
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
Bruce Marshall, 44
- Burglary of Building
- Theft Property $100<750
- Evade Motor Fuel Tax
- Transport Motor Fuel Without Shipping Documents
Justin Mathis, 26
- Burglary of Building
- Theft Property $100<750
- Evade Motor Fuel Tax
- Transport Motor Fuel Without Shipping Documents
Martin Mireles, 38
- Theft Property $30<150k
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
Austin Pinkert, 36
- Theft Property $2,500<30k
- Theft Property $30k<150k
- Tamper With Physical Evidence
Juanita Solis, 34
- Tamper With Physical Evidence
- Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle
Javier Perez, 30
- Theft Property $30<150k
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
Dalton Gray, 24
- Theft Property $30<150k
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
As of Monday evening, authorities remain searching for ninth suspect, Dalton Gray, 24, charged with Theft Property $30<150k, Tampering with Physical Evidence.