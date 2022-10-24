HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight individuals in connection to multiple reported thefts and burglaries in an operation referred to as “Operation Bad Choices”, according to a social media post from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.

The social media post said investigators recovered multiple vehicles, trailers, tools, ATVs, and diesel fuel. HCSO identified nine suspects and eight were taken into custody.

HCSO said in total the nine suspects are facing 23 criminal charges, 21 felonies and 2 misdemeanors.

According to the HCSO’s social media post the charges are as follows:

Agapito Baeza, 33

Theft Property $30<150k

Tampering With Physical Evidence

Jose Marquez, 36

Theft Property $30<150k

Tampering With Physical Evidence

Bruce Marshall, 44

Burglary of Building

Theft Property $100<750

Evade Motor Fuel Tax

Transport Motor Fuel Without Shipping Documents

Justin Mathis, 26

Burglary of Building

Theft Property $100<750

Evade Motor Fuel Tax

Transport Motor Fuel Without Shipping Documents

Martin Mireles, 38

Theft Property $30<150k

Tampering With Physical Evidence

Austin Pinkert, 36

Theft Property $2,500<30k

Theft Property $30k<150k

Tamper With Physical Evidence

Juanita Solis, 34

Tamper With Physical Evidence

Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle

Javier Perez, 30

Theft Property $30<150k

Tampering With Physical Evidence

Dalton Gray, 24

Theft Property $30<150k

Tampering With Physical Evidence

As of Monday evening, authorities remain searching for ninth suspect, Dalton Gray, 24, charged with Theft Property $30<150k, Tampering with Physical Evidence.