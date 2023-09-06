LUBBOCK, Texas – Back in July, EverythingLubbock.com introduced you to Matt, the severely neglected dog that the South Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) found under a tangled mess that was roaming around a cornfield.

“Matt was so severely matted, his body physically hurt for weeks after that with visual bruising from having the mat so tight against his skin,” said Kim Moyers, president of the South Plains SPCA.

Volunteers at the South Plains SPCA said it was the most extreme case of matting they’d ever seen. They found goat head stickers, beetles and even a leash within the three pounds of thick fur that covered the 14-pound dog.

“A dog that’s not brushed or groomed can get matted extremely quickly,” Moyers said. “The longer they’re neglected, the quicker they mat up. It’s just not fair to them. They can’t brush their own hair, so they need someone caring to take care of that.”

After an impressive makeover and weeks of recovery, Matt is finally up for adoption. The South Plains SPCA believes he’s a 6-year-old poodle mix.

“Coming from where he was at before, and how he looks now, if he can go into that one home that’s going to be perfect, they’re going to be like, we’ve got the best dog,” said Tori Houston, a foster mom and volunteer with South Plains SPCA.

Matt has spent the past few months with Houston who has fostered over 500 dogs in five years. She said she’s been taking notes to make sure Matt finds his perfect match.

“We found out that he’s got anxiety, really, really bad,” Houston said. “He’s still a great dog. He still loves to go on walks and he loves his squeaky toys, but he needs to get on the right medication. Hopefully, he won’t be on this medication forever. If he gets into a home where it’s just one person, he may be off that medicine and be the most amazing dog ever.”

Houston believes Matt’s high anxiety was likely caused by his history of being neglected. Because of that, Houston said he’ll need a local family without young kids or other dogs. He also can’t be left outside alone, because he will panic and try to escape.

His needs may seem far-fetched, but Moyers said she’s paw-sitive Matt will find a fur-ever family.

“He loves people and he loves life,” Moyers said. “That’s the goal of our rescue is to get these dogs where they enjoy life and able to be a dog, not having to be afraid of where their next meal comes from or their next pet or their next love. We want to get them into a home where they feel safe.”

If you’d like to adopt Matt email adoptions.spspca@gmail.com. Because of Matt’s anxiety, he won’t be at public adoption events. The South Plains SPCA will also work with you to set up a private meeting to see if he’s the right fit for you.

The South Plains SPCA will accept donations via Venmo at @SouthPlains-SPCA. You can also find the South Plains SPCA on Facebook.