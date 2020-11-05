“He was a superhero:” Friends of Dr. Juan Fitz reminisce on the physician’s life

LUBBOCK, Texas — After well-known Covenant Health emergency room physician and army veteran Dr. Juan Fitz died of COVID-19 Tuesday, his friends and loved ones said they were heartbroken and devastated, and they looked back on the life of the man who to them, was invincible.

“He was reliable. He cared. He was funny. He was supportive. He loved being a doctor, and he worked so hard to get to that level,” Christy Martinez-Garcia, a friend of Dr. Fitz and owner/publisher of Latino Lubbock, said.

Dr. Fitz is now one of four health care workers who have lost their lives to the coronavirus in Lubbock. On Sunday, KAMC News reported that three local health care workers had died of COVID-19, and 328 total had tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started, according to data from the City of Lubbock. Before Fitz, the most recent Lubbock health care worker’s death was October 26.

“He was kind of a Superman. He was a superhero,” Martinez-Garcia said.

The veteran’s life was taken by the virus he was saving his patients from, and his friends from his high school days in El Paso said they’re in shock he’s gone.

“Many people everywhere have been touched by him … He lived a good life. He was a great man,” Thomas Antone, who has known Dr. Fitz since sixth grade, said.

Covenant Health released a statement, saying the medical center is “devastated by the passing of Dr. Juan Fitz” and that Fitz was a “pillar of excellence in [their] hospital as well as a beloved leader in our Hispanic community.”

Martinez-Garcia added that his death serves as a grim warning to all that even “superheroes” aren’t safe from COVID-19.

“[The people who have died from COVID-19] are more than just a number to us, and it’s got to stop. People have to take this seriously. It’s painful … You’re not going to get to see these folks [again], and everything that you’ve planned isn’t going to get to happen. People have to take this seriously. That’s really all I can say right now,” Martinez- Garcia said, holding back tears.