LUBBOCK, Texas — A head golf coach was killed and two students were airlifted to Lubbock with serious injuries after a bus crash in Andrews County, the University of the Southwest confirmed Wednesday morning.

Campus leaders believe the two were the only students to survive. However, the Texas Department of Public Safety said they can’t confirm how many people died.

The university said Head Golf Coach Tyler James was killed after driving the 17-passenger van that crashed head-on with another vehicle Tuesday night.

James was the head coach for both the men’s and women’s teams, and it was his first year on the job. The team was headed home from a tournament in Midland.

Coach Tyler James

Investigators said they were still working to figure out what led up to the crash.

