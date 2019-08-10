Head-on collision reported early Saturday evening in far southern Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash south of Woodrow early Saturday evening.
The accident was reported around 6:15 p.m. at U.S. Highway 87 and Farm-to-Market Road 41.
The Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department, UMC EMS, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the accident.
Details are limited at this time, but emergency radio traffic reported the accident was a head-on collision.
