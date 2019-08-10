Head-on collision reported early Saturday evening in far southern Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Another hot day on this Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Highs today ranged from the middle 90s to lower 100s on the Caprock, with triple-digits all across the Rolling Plains. It will remain warm tonight with middle 70s for most of the area. Some areas of the Rolling Plains will only drop into the upper 70s.

We'll keep an eye on the radar to see if any of the isolated storms that have formed over in New Mexico can approach or cross the state line this evening.

Another hot day is expected on Sunday with highs back into the upper 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains and lower 100s over the Rolling Plains. We'll see if an isolated storm or two can form over western South Plains by late afternoon and evening. High-resolution models are showing a very isolated chance.

Extended Forecast:The South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain on the western edge of a high pressure area that is sitting to our east and southeast. High-resolution forecast models are showing monsoonal moisture over New Mexico firing storms along the state line the next several afternoons and evenings. A storm or two could move into or form over the western South Plains. I'm including an isolated storm chance Sunday to Wednesday. Otherwise, expect sunny to mostly sunny conditions in place across the region throughout the upcoming week and next weekend.

Highs will hold in the upper 90s to lower 100s for Sunday and Monday. The hot weather will start to back off some on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs falling back into the middle 90s. We'll start to warm back up by Friday and next weekend with upper 90s returning.