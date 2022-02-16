Since the young woman's badly decomposed remains were found in 1982, her case has been connected to serial killer Henry Lee Lucas and discredited pathologist Dr. Ralph Erdmann

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wednesday marks 40 years since the headless body of a young woman was found northeast of Plainview. Despite numerous attempts by law enforcement over the years, the woman remains unidentified.

The woman, who authorities said had been decapitated, was found on a dirt road on February 16, 1982. According to an article from The Associated Press at the time, the young woman’s hands were tied behind her back and her body was badly decomposed.

In October of that year, a skull was found in the desert near Scottsdale, Arizona. Eventually, forensic pathologist Dr. Ralph Erdmann said at the time he was convinced both the body and the skull were from “a white female from the same age group,” according to the AP.

Photo of 2015 grave exhumation from Plainview Daily Herald (File footage)

After Erdmann’s conclusion, the skull and the body were buried together in a grave in Plainview under the marker “Jane Doe.” The grave was exhumed in 2015 after doubts were raised about Erdmann’s conclusion and so DNA samples could be taken.

According to nonprofit DNA Doe Project, after the exhumation, it was determined that the skull and the body did not belong to the same person. Additionally, results obtained by the DNA Doe Project in 2019 suggested the woman was predominately African American.

However, as of February 2022, the official listing on the National Missing and Identified Persons System listed the unidentified woman’s race as white.

Dr. Ralph Erdmann

Before it was formally decided that the skull and the body did not belong to the same person, investigators already had doubts due to the involvement of Dr. Erdmann.

In 1992 Erdmann, who performed autopsies for counties across the South Plains, pleaded no contest to charges out of Hockley County that he falsified an autopsy.

Dr. Ralph Erdmann (File footage)

He was sentenced to 10 years probation, 200 hours of community service and ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution.

According to the Seattle Times, he relocated to Washington, but was arrested in 1995 after authorities found 122 guns at his home. As a felon, Erdmann was not allowed to legally own guns.

Additionally, Erdmann was the subject of a 60 Minutes segment in 1992. During the segment, he was confronted about how there were condiments such as jelly and hot sauce in a fridge that also contained blood and urine samples.

Erdmann died in 2010 at age 83, according to an obituary.

At one point, serial killer Henry Lee Lucas was indicted for murdering the unidentified woman after confessing to killing her. However, those charges were dropped after he was sentenced to life in prison for another murder, and many of his confessions have been called into question over the years.