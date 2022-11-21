LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department issued a health alert due to an increase in respiratory illness being reported across Lubbock County.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and cold viruses are higher than usual for this time of year, a press release from the health department said.

The current level of flu-like illness is classified as “very high” in Texas. Providers are also seeing an increase in respiratory illness caused by multiple viruses.

“The measures that have been in place to help protect us from COVID can continue to help us during this flu season, including staying home if you’re sick and getting vaccinated,” said Katherine Wells, director of public health, in the press release. “We want our community to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday while minimizing the spread of flu, RSV, and other respiratory illness.”

As RSV and flu have increased, COVID-19 levels have remained stable but the activity is expected to increase during the winter months.

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department urges the community to stay safe as the holiday season approaches.

Below is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

Flu and COVID vaccines are available at the Public Health Department. Call 806-775-2933 for more information.