Health department aims to vaccinate 70% of Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Health Department is making an effort to vaccinate 70 percent of Lubbock, it said Tuesday.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, 39.09 percent of Lubbock County residents age 12 and up have been vaccinated. That’s a lower rate than the State of Texas, which is 46 percent.

Ray Covarrubio, a pubic health nurse for the City of Lubbock, said things were different at the emergence of COVID-19.

“We were pretty much deep into contact tracing, case counts were increasing.” said Covarrubio. “It was kind of frustrating working and not being able to do anything about it.”

Fast forward to 2021 and Lubbock has averaged six active cases per day over the past two weeks. May 31st-June 6th had 41 positive cases and June 7th – June 13th had 40 positive cases.

Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said the drastic decrease in active cases, deaths and hospitalizations are due to residents getting vaccinated.

“As soon as we introduced the vaccines our case counts have gone down,” said Wells. “And we need to get it to zero or closer to zero.”

Wells said although the health department is no longer at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, they are still administering vaccines throughout the week. Click here to see vaccine locations.

The numbers of active cases have gone down, but Wells the health department is still seeing cases from adults who have not been vaccinated and children who have not yet had the vaccine available to them.

Covarrubio said since people are traveling and doing more activities during the summer, it’s best to be vaccinated to help protect others.

“It’s great that people can get out. We don’t want them to stop living, but just take extra steps to protect yourself and the people that you love, because now is the time,” said Covarrubio.