Health Department and LISD to offer school and COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Aug. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will work with LISD to offer school vaccinations as well as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students and parents on August 6, at Monterey High School, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Recipients of school vaccinations must be 4 years of age or older (Pre-K to college students) and uninsured or enrolled in Chip or Medicaid.
    • School-Aged Vaccines: Dtap, MMR, VAR, IPV, Hepatitis A & B, MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and MenB
    • College Vaccines: MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and Tdap
  • Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination must be 12 years of age or older and are eligible regardless of insurance status.

Walk-ins are welcome. Recipients do not need to be enrolled in LISD to receive a vaccination.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department)

