Health Department, Citibus partnering for COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Patterson Library

LUBBOCK, Texas–Starting Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Health Department will partner with Citibus to provide transportation to the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Patterson Library, located at 1836 Parkway Drive.

Transportation will be provided at no cost to those who meet certain criteria, according to a City of Lubbock news release.

Hours of operation for the drive-thru site are from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., according to the city. The city also said that there is no cost required to get tested.

Read the full release from the city below for more information:

Starting Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the City of Lubbock Health Department will partner with Citibus to provide transportation to the COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing site at Patterson Library. Patterson Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive.

Transportation will be provided at no cost to those who need transportation assistance and who meet the following criteria:

Have signs or symptoms of COVID-19

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Have been around someone who has COVID-19 such as a member of your household or co-worker

Are a healthcare worker or work in a facility that cares for high-risk groups such as a retirement or group home

The hours of operation for the drive-thru site are 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment. To make an appointment call the Health Department at 806.775.2933 between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Individuals who need transportation assistance should notify Health Department staff of this need when making their appointments. Appointments requiring transportation will be made for the next available clinic day. Those utilizing Citibus will be required to put on a face covering and gloves before boarding the bus/van. Passengers will be picked up and dropped off at their homes.

There is no cost to be tested. If you have insurance, the Health Department will ask for your insurance information and will bill the insurance carrier. If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged for the testing.

This clinic can only test for COVID-19. Results can only tell if you have an active infection, not if you have ever been infected. If you develop any of the emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or bluish lips or face seek medical attention immediately.