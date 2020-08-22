Health department: first masks, now mosquito repellent

LUBBOCK, TX — Turns out human beings aren’t the only ones testing positive for serious diseases this year. Friday, the city health department announced that mosquitoes tested positive for carrying the West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis, and officials urged people not to be scared but to be vigilant.

“[Mosquitoes are] very good at finding places to live around humans,” Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health for City of Lubbock, said.

While there are no cases of WNL or SLE in people in the county yet, the news of the positive cases in mosquitoes didn’t come as a surprise. Wells added that the health department has already been spraying and surveilling mosquito populations across the county.

Every year, the city’s vector control monitors and traps certain species of mosquitoes known to carry diseases and then sends them to labs at Texas Tech to screen for viruses.

While WNL and SLE are only spread from a mosquito bite and can’t be spread from person to person, they could still lead to severe symptoms and even send people to the hospital.

“Headaches are really prominent, a fever, body aches, those flu-like symptoms,” Wells said.

The symptoms are not unlike those of COVID-19, and Wells said that people can actually prevent them from happening.

“Wearing our mask can prevent us from spreading COVID-19. Wearing the mosquito repellent can help us repel mosquito bites,” Wells said.

City vector coordinator Steven Boston said that keeping yourself safe from the flying pests is surprisingly simple.

“When you do go out to Playa Lakes or go out fishing, you need to be protecting yourself and wearing mosquito repellent. Any time that the wind is calm, there’s going to be a higher probability for mosquito activity,” Boston said.

The first step is repellent, but officials also encouraged people to take look at the standing water that collects around homes, such as pet water, fountains and bird baths. One of the biggest breeding grounds? Backyard pools that have turned green.

“Check and make sure that you don’t have any standing water because you may actually be breeding the mosquitoes that are bothering you in your own backyard in your own backyard,” Boston said.

The record heat in some locations has helped keep mosquito populations down this year, but all it takes is one bite from one sick mosquito to infect a person.

Like COVID-19, there are no vaccines for these diseases, but Wells emphasized that they’re very much preventable if you stay alert and use your repellent.

“It’s even more important to grab that mosquito repellent when you’re out there in the community,” Wells said.

If you feel as though you’re experiencing symptoms, the health department urges you to contact your doctor.