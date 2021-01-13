Health Department offering to fill limited COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointments for Thursday

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will reopen scheduling for tomorrow’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic to fill a limited number of available appointments. Registration for this clinic will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, or until all available appointments are filled. Additional clinics will be held next week. Clinics for those who need their second dose will be scheduled for the week of January 25.

Tomorrow’s vaccine clinic will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

All individuals in Phases 1A and 1B seeking a vaccination must make an appointment. Appointments can be made online or by phone.

Those wishing to make an appointment online can do so at mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine

Those wishing to make an appointment by phone can do so by calling the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806.775.2933

Appointments are limited and walk-ups are highly discouraged. Individuals with appointments will be given priority, and walk-ups are not guaranteed a vaccine.

Individuals needing mobility assistance need to call the Public Health Department for an appointment.

*Due to weather, the lines for the clinics will be moved inside the Civic Center this week.

The City will make an announcement once all the clinics are booked.

Phase 1A individuals must present a badge or other agency identification to be admitted to the clinic. If you are eligible for vaccine through your employer, we request that you access the vaccine through that system.

The Texas Department of State Health Services defines Phase 1A and 1B as follows:

Phase 1A

• Paid and unpaid workers, ages 18+, in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:

Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services

Others having direct contact with patients or infectious material

• Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:

Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers

Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff

• EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport

• Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients

• Residents of long-term care facilities

• Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:

Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care o Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities

• Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

• Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

• Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

• Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes:

Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

• School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

Phase 1B

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 18 – 64 years of age with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk, such as but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

