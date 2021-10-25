Health department offers boosters for Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Health Department offers all three booster vaccines to the public at their mini-hub clinic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those eligible for the vaccine include:

People 65 and older

People 18 + with underlying health conditions

People 18+ living in long-term care facilities

People 18+ work in high-risk settings

The CDC also said adults who have taken either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should wait six months to get the booster and those who have taken the Johnson and Johnson are eligible for the vaccine after two months after completing their dose.

Ray Covarrubio, a public health nurse with the City of Lubbock, said the booster shots do not contain any new formula. Covarrubio said the booster shots are the same Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines that have been administered to the public, only in a smaller dosage.

The Federal Drug Administration said it’s safe to mix the booster shots with another brand booster shot that was originally administered.

Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said COVID positive numbers have been decreasing overall but that COVID is still a risk to citizens, and they should get vaccinated to help decrease their chance of hospitalization if they get COVID-19.

“I want to point out that we have a much higher caseload now than we did back in June and July prior to Delta,” said Wells. “Back in July, we probably had 10 cases a day, so we’re still looking at 60 to 80 cases a day right now.

The Health Department is offering booster shots during the week and on the weekends, click here for more information.