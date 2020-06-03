Health department, partners launch virtual network to address social determinants of health

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Health Department and its community partners, in partnership with Signify Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled products and services that connects people to the support they need, has announced the launch of LBK Community, a coordinated care network to address non-medical health needs in our community.



Signify Health’s outcomes-proven social determinants of health (SDOH) solution, Signify Community, worked closely with the Health Department to bring together an initial group of 10 social service agencies onto LBK Community network, with many more planned in the coming months. Healthcare and social service providers will be able to quickly and effectively collaborate around the needs of individuals, connecting them to community programs that address the many social determinants of health, such as childcare, financial stability, youth engagement, and access to healthy food and transportation.

“This is an exciting day for our community, and it’s been two years in the making. We believe this collaborative work will serve as a model for other cities across the state,” said Lubbock Health Director Katherine Wells. “We have a number of incredible organizations dedicated to helping those in need. By working together more effectively we will be able to have a greater impact and improve health outcomes in Lubbock.”

The City of Lubbock chose Texas-based Signify Community as its preferred collaboration platform due to its unique ability and track record of proving social and clinical outcomes. This is made possible by Signify Community’s one-of-a-kind privacy framework that prioritizes client consent and incorporates all state and federal information sharing laws into the platform. Health and community participants can now safely share information, coordinate services, and build shared social records that stay with people over time, across settings, and can be connected back to quality, satisfaction, and financial outcomes.



“To improve people’s lives, not only do we need to prove that residents received services, but we need to demonstrate those services had a positive impact on their health and well-being,” said Jamo Rubin, M.D., President of Signify Community. “We’re honored to help the Lubbock community work together more effectively to create lasting and sustainable change.”

Agencies interested in joining LBK Community at no cost should contact the Health Department by emailing publichealth@mylubbock.us

(News release from the City of Lubbock)