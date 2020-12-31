No plans yet for next phase of vaccines Health Department says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Now that Lubbock has entered the next phase of vaccinations, there’s still the lingering question of when the general population will be able to get the shot.

City health officials said Thursday they don’t know when the city could see the next phase and what groups would be included, adding that the decision is up to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

But that still doesn’t quell the worries of those who’ve been anxiously awaiting the vaccine for months.

Former nurse Vangie Montez, who has an underlying health condition, couldn’t get a vaccine Thursday even though she met the requirements.

“It’s discouraging–We feel like we’ve been home pretty much since March and waiting and waiting and waiting, and now we know that the vaccine is here, and I can’t get it,” Montez said.

She and several members of her family have a severe case of asthma, and she said it’s even landed her in the hospital multiple times before the pandemic.

“I’m high risk, my husband is high risk, my daughter is high risk,” Montez said.

With appointments running out for Thursday’s phase 1B vaccinations, which includes those over 65 or with underlying conditions, she wasn’t able to snag one, and she said she has no idea when she’ll get the chance again.

For the general population, the health department said the next phase isn’t in the works yet, but it’s not up to them.

“I hope that [the next phase will] open it up to the general public, but we won’t know until the Texas Department of State Health Services makes those announcements,” Katherine Wells, Public Health Director for the City of Lubbock, said.

However, Wells emphasized that she does know more clinics and shots are on the way.

“We’re going to have more and more vaccines coming into the community, so there’s lots of opportunities to get vaccinated,” Wells said.

Those who were able to get the shot said they felt very lucky, like Daniel Molinar, Jr., and his father Daniel Molinar, Sr.

“It’s a crazy disease. No mercy. It’s taken a lot of lives, and hopefully, we won’t be a casualty,” Molinar, Jr., said.

In the meantime, Montez added she’s staying hopeful she and her family will get vaccinated soon, but until then, she’s playing it safe and encouraging others to do the same.

“Until I get vaccinated, I’m going to stay around my house pretty much,” Montez said.