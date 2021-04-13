Health Department suspending use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock announced the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to reports of blood clots.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they are recommending a “pause” in the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an “abundance of caution” while an investigation is conducted into reports of apparently rare, potentially dangerous blood clots.

Due to this, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department will not be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice.

If anyone has made an appointment to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Civic Center, they can keep their appointment but will be offered the Moderna vaccine.

Also, no walk-up appointments will be available until further notice.

For more information, citizens can call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.