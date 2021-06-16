Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Juneteenth

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

In honor of Juneteenth, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department Vaccine Bus will hold a vaccination clinic outside the American Windmill Museum at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive, this Saturday, June 19, from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

The Health Department will offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations at this event. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to all individuals ages 18+. Walk-ins are welcome. Look for the big blue bus.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

(News release from the City of Lubbock Health Department)