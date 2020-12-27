Health Department to vaccinate Phase 1A health care workers Monday

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. France is starting its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France’s poorest regions. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

This is a press release from the city of Lubbock.

Upon receipt of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the City of Lubbock Health Department will vaccinate Phase 1A Health Care Workers, beginning Monday, December 28.

The Texas Department of State Health Services defines Phase 1A Health Care Workers as follows:

First Tier

• Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:

Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services

Others having direct contact with patients or infectious material

• Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:

Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers

Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff

• EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport

• Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients

• Residents of long-term care facilities

Second Tier

• Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:

Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care o Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities

• Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

• Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

• Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

• Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes:

Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

• School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

If you fall into any of these categories, but your employer or place of business does not yet have a vaccine provider, please call the Health Department at 806.775.2933.

After this first round, the City will receive more vaccines in the coming weeks.