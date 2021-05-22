Health Dept. hosting 2 free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday in Lubbock

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is teaming up with the YWCA and St. John Neumann Catholic Church to distribute free COVID-19 vaccines this Saturday, May 22.

What: YWCA Truck to Trunk Drive-thru COVID Vaccine Clinic

YWCA Truck to Trunk Drive-thru COVID Vaccine Clinic When: Saturday, May 22, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 22, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Where: YWCA, 6501 University Avenue

What: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic When: Saturday, May 22, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 22, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Where: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5802 22nd Street

No appointment is necessary for either clinic.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

First and second dose vaccines are available for all adults 18+.

If you are getting your second dose of Moderna, please bring your vaccination card with you.

For more information, go to: mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.

