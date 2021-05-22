Health Dept. hosting 2 free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is teaming up with the YWCA and St. John Neumann Catholic Church to distribute free COVID-19 vaccines this Saturday, May 22. 

  • What: YWCA Truck to Trunk Drive-thru COVID Vaccine Clinic                                        
  • When: Saturday, May 22, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.                                                             
  • Where: YWCA, 6501 University Avenue 
  • What: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic                                                                                         
  • When: Saturday, May 22, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.                                                                       
  • Where: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5802 22nd Street

No appointment is necessary for either clinic.  

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

First and second dose vaccines are available for all adults 18+.

If you are getting your second dose of Moderna, please bring your vaccination card with you.

For more information, go to: mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine or call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.

(News release from the City of Lubbock Health Department)

