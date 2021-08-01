Health Dept. hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic at South Plains Mall on Saturday, Aug. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

When:

Saturday, August 7th (Tax-Free Weekend), 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Where:

South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road

The clinic will be located inside the mall, near the main entrance by Barnes & Noble Bookstore. First 200 vaccine recipients will receive a gift card. *Walk-ins are welcome.*

For more information visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine, or call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

