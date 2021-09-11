Health Dept. hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic prior to first TTU home football game

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday prior to Texas Tech’s first home football game of the season.



The vaccination clinic will take place from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.



According to a news release from the City of Lubbock, the vaccine bus will be parked on Memorial Circle on the Texas Tech University campus.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to all individuals ages 12+.