Health Dept. now offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 booster shots

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

Beginning Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the Public Health Department will begin offering booster shots for all available COVID-19 vaccines at its mini-hub vaccination site located at 2801 50th Street, in Caprock Center. This includes the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

The mini-hub operates from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and every first and third Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Eligibility Details from Texas Department of State Health Services:

On October 20, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made amendments to the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines that expanded the use of a booster dose in eligible populations. 

On October 21, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen). Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a “mix-and-match” booster dose. 

Individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot 6 months after completion of the primary series if they fall into one of the following groups:

Note: The Moderna COVID-19 booster dose is half of the dose that is administered for the primary series dose.

Booster shots are also recommended for individuals 18+ who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.

For additional information related to the Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine availability, visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

