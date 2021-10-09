Reminder: Health Dept. now operating new mini-hub vaccination site on 50th Street

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

The Public Health Department is now operating a mini-hub vaccination site located at 2801 50th Street, off 50th Street & Boston Avenue. This site will be a one-stop shop for all COVID-19, childhood, and flu vaccinations.

It will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and every first and third Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For additional information related to COVID-19 vaccine availability, visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department)