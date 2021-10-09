Reminder: Health Dept. now operating new mini-hub vaccination site on 50th Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

The Public Health Department is now operating a mini-hub vaccination site located at 2801 50th Street, off 50th Street & Boston Avenue. This site will be a one-stop shop for all COVID-19, childhood, and flu vaccinations.

It will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and every first and third Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For additional information related to COVID-19 vaccine availability, visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), its impacts and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar