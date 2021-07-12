Health Dept. partners with LISD to offer school and COVID-19 vaccination clinics

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will work with LISD to offer school vaccinations as well as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students and parents during the month of July.

Recipients of school vaccinations must be 4 years of age or older (Pre-K to college students) and uninsured or enrolled in Chip or Medicaid. School-Aged Vaccines: Dtap, MMR, VAR, IPV, Hepatitis A & B, MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and MenB College Vaccines: MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and Tdap

Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination must be 12 years of age or older and are eligible regardless of insurance status.

Each clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

July 16 – Estacado High School

July 23 – Monterey High School

Walk-ins are welcome. Recipients do not need to be enrolled in LISD to receive a vaccination.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

