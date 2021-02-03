Health Dept. reminds individuals they MUST make appointment for second COVID-19 vaccine dose

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The Public Health Department would like to remind individuals who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that the date on the back of the vaccine card is NOT a scheduled appointment for their second dose, but rather the first day that an individual is eligible to receive their second dose.

To make an appointment for dose two of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit mylubbock.info/dose2. If you need mobility assistance, call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933 to schedule your second dose appointment.

Individuals need to bring their vaccination card with them for their second dose to expedite the process. If the vaccination card was lost individuals can still get their second dose, but will have to go through an additional confirmation process when they arrive at the Civic Center.

If you have have questions about dose two, visit mylubbock.info/dose2faq to view frequently asked questions.

(News release from the City of Lubbock Health Department)