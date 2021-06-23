Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lubbock’s Depot District Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of a Community Block Party-Farmers Market* in the Depot District on Saturday, June 26th, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Public Health Department is located at 806 18th Street.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to all individuals ages 18+ at no cost regardless of insurance status. Walk-ins and drive-ups are welcome.

There will be a bounce house, free hot dogs and cotton candy for the public. You do not have to get a vaccination to enjoy the bounce house and food.



For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.



*The Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market will take place around the corner from the Public Health Department at 18th Street and Buddy Holly Avenue.

(News release from the City of Lubbock Public Health Department)