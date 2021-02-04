Health experts say you should not mix and match virus vaccines

LUBBOCK, TX — With limited appointments to get the virus vaccine, some may be wondering if it’s safe to mix and match doses from the two currently available to the public.

The short answer from health experts is no. They emphasized you should stick to one virus vaccine. If you got Pfizer for the first dose, get Pfizer for the second. The same goes for Moderna.

“The recommendation is that you should try your absolute best to get the same one [for both doses] … Your second dose should be the same as your first dose,” Tyler Wood, a clinical pharmacist supervisor at Covenant Medical Center, said.

While Moderna and Pfizer essentially have the same mechanics, local medical experts said there’s just not enough information right now to know how they could potentially interact.

This is the case even more so for the new AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming out soon. These ones have different chemical structures than the mRNA-based ones from Pfizer and Moderna.

“You definitely don’t want to mix [the old ones with the new ones],” Wood said.

But the most critical thing is that people get the second shot even if it’s a little after the 21 days recommended for Pfizer and the 28 recommended for Moderna. It’s only one week after the second shot that you get virus immunity.

“You can postpone [the second dose] up to six weeks,” Dr. Ron Cook, the Lubbock Health Authority, said during the City of Lubbock’s Covid-19 update earlier this week.

“If you for some reason cannot get the second dose within that time frame, you just get it at the next chance that you can,” Wood added.

If you’ve already have the virus, both Dr. Cook and Wood said that you do have a greater chance of experiencing side effects from the vaccine.

“Your body, your immune system has seen this virus, so it [mounts] a response,” Cook said.

However, if you get the first shot and then you contract COVID-19, you need to wait until you’ve fully recovered to get the next one.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, the Lubbock Health Department also urged people to avoid large gatherings. They reminded residents, even if you’ve gotten the vaccine, you should still wear your mask and social distance until we achieve herd immunity. Just because you’re immune doesn’t mean you can’t carry the virus to someone who isn’t.

“Even if you receive the vaccine, you still need to follow all the precautions,” Wood said.