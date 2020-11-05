Health officials talk potential for new COVID restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — For over two weeks, regional hospitals have been at over 15 percent capacity with COVID-19 patients. As of Wednesday, that number was at 22 percent, with 516 new cases being confirmed by the City of Lubbock.

City health officials said if this path continues, there may be more restrictions to come from either local or state government.

“We’re in constant communication with both [University Medical Center and Covenant Health],” said Lubbock Director of Public Health Katherine Wells. “Because the city can help facilitate them getting any resources that you need.”

The health department said they have requested additional personal protective equipment and personnel to keep hospitals running smoothly as cases continue increasing. Nonetheless, Wells said there’s no denying that the health care system and its workers are strained.

“They have reported that they’ve had lots of absences,” she said, “because either health care workers are positive, or they’re in quarantine because of an exposure.”

UMC alone reported it had 190 staff members out of work due to either becoming sick or from potential exposure to the virus. Wells said they are working with local and state government to bring in more resources and personnel, such as nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors.

On October 25, city officials rolled back some reopening guidelines. Restaurants and other businesses previously allowed to open at 75 percent capacity were asked to limit capacity to 50 percent. However, since then, numbers have still gone up.

Wells said that she attributes the spike to folks letting their guards down and not being as diligent about washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.

She said city contact tracers have not been able to tie it back to any specific events.

“We do have positives that have attended different events,” she said, “but we can’t figure out exactly where they got the virus. So we really need the whole community be paying attention and really taking this seriously.”

Well also said they’re working to move recovering patients out of the main hospitals and into smaller, more remote units to help open up more spaces for patients in need of intensive care, but that there’s only so much more healthcare workers can take.

She also urged people to remember to wear a mask, social distance and to wash their hands frequently to help combat the virus.