Healthcare job fair provides support for nursing homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nursing homes were among the worst hit by COVID-19. In order to keep up with patient care, many homes have been looking to fill a number of positions. One organization, Creative Solutions in Healthcare, held a job fair to help those facilities expand their staff.

Colt Bewley, Corporate Recruiter for Creative Solutions in Healthcare, explained how so many homes have been impacted.

“It’s definitely been a bit of a hit as far as staffing goes,” said Bewley.

Healthcare workers everywhere have been on the front lines of the pandemic for months. As cases have continued to rise across Texas, many homes have expressed a need for more help.

“You know it’s a scary situation for a lot of folks and so that’s probably one of the biggest things,” said Bewley. “Their concern for both the health and safety of themselves and their families.”

Nursing homes have had the most vulnerable populations and event organizers said that it is crucial for these facilities to have proper care from the right staff. Creative Solutions in Healthcare said they are looking for Certified Nursing Assistants, nurses, dieticians and housekeepers. When these positions are filled, nursing homes will be able to provide better support for residents while giving caregivers some relief.

“Right now we need a lot of CNAs and nurses to be in there to help us take care of the residents that we have because they are always our first priority,” said Lashawnna Mitchell with Lubbock Healthcare’s Human Resources. “So we always want to make sure our staff is full.”

Organizers said there are nearly thirty positions open at nursing homes in the South Plains. They explained that the fair should help provide some support for those that are unemployed.

The fair offered on the spot interviewing, hiring and sign on bonuses for certain positions and ended up hiring 27 new employees.

“The majority of our residents are elderly and there is a larger risk involved with them, and they require a lot of care so we want to make sure they have the best care possible at all of our facilities,” said Bewley.

If you’re interested in getting connected with a nursing home job anywhere in Texas, you can contact Colt Bewley at (214) 841-4802 or check out the website here.