Healthcare worker walks bride down the hall at Covenant Plainview to marry partner suffering from COVID-19 complications

[image of Aaron Ronnie Cristan and Victoria Segovia provided by Cristan via his social media post.]

PLAINVIEW, Texas– While COVID-19 virus cases continue to soar across the South Plains area, one healthcare worker got to pause, amidst the chaos, to walk a bride down the hall to marry her husband suffering from COVID-19 complications at Covenant Health Plainview on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt social media post, Aaron Ronnie Cristan, a healthcare worker from Lubbock, said, “Today it was my honor to walk this beautiful bride down the hall so that her and her husband could be married. Truly moving movement and maybe shed a few tears…”

According to a Covenant Plainview social media post, Juan Gonzalez-Aranda was still dealing with long-term effects after an extensive COVID-19 battle. He has been hospitalized for the last three months.

On January 6, Gonzalez-Aranda got to fulfill one of his final wishes: to marry his long-time partner, Victoria Segovia, according to the Covenant Plainview.

After hearing his story, Covenant Plainview healthcare givers all came together to plan a bed-side wedding for the couple.

To watch the video from Covenant Plainview, click here, or watch the video below.