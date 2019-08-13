Healthcast: Doctors look back on 37 years of marriage and working together

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Doctors David and Ruth Rector-Wright have lots of memories walking through the halls at Covenant Plainview.

They met in medical school.

Then went to residency together and got married, 37 years ago.

“We both started out in the army together,” Ruth explained. “We were captains and David became a Major in the army and we took care of a lot of the active duty troops.”

Once they moved back to civilian life at Covenant Plainview, Ruth decided to focus more on pediatrics and David focused on obstetrics.

And both will tell you they wouldn’t have wanted to work with anyone else, but it does come with its challenges.

“We cover for each other and we can help each other but it can be overwhelming if you’re not careful,” David said. “You have to take time to not talk about medicine all the time.”

And they both agree that that’s the key to working with your spouse.

“Leave the clinic at the work and not bring it home,” David said.

And home is where Ruth will soon be spending a lot more time.

After years of juggling two doctor schedules, Ruth is retiring at the end of this month.

“I like my patients but I’m going to enjoy that extra time,” she explained.

David is also starting a new direction.

He will soon move over to a new family clinic helping patients and the younger generation of doctors.

“We make a good partnership,” David said.

The Covenant Health Family Medical Clinic where Dr. Wright will work opens September 3, 2019.

They’re located at 1208 North I-27 in Plainview.

The public is invited to celebrate Dr. Ruth Rector-Wright’s retirement.

It will be August 25, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Covenant Healthcare Center.

It’s located at 2222 West 24th Street in Plainview.