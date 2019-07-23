Healthcast: Heart Gallery helps kids find a forever home

LUBBOCK, Texas — A lot of people walk through the Joe Arrington Cancer Center.

And through the end of July, you’ll see photos of kids of all ages waiting to be adoption.

The photographs are part of the Heart Gallery.

“I think seeing these kids it puts a face to the mystery of the kids that are out there,” explained Taylor Ingram, Adoption Specialist with Child Protective Services. “There are about 20 or 30 kids here in Lubbock that are waiting for their forever families.”

All the photographs are of local kids and they’ve been through a lot.

“Every single one of these kids have been through more than most adults have their entire life,” explained Ingram. “Not only were they taken away from their biological parents which is traumatic but being in and out of foster homes, changing schools and being way from siblings.”

And Covenant Health is happy to be able to display the Heart Gallery at Joe Arrington Cancer Center.

“It aligns with our mission and aligns with what we promise to give back to the community to take care of children,” said Shelly Biggs, Director of Joe Arrington Cancer Center. “I think it brings hope to our patients because as you see these smiling faces it brings hope for the kids but also hope for them too that we can achieve a cure or get adopted, one way or another.”

A number of kids have been adopted because someone saw their picture in the Heart Gallery.

And Biggs and Ingram say they hope that happens this year, too.

“Being able to get these kids adopted really just is the final happy ending,” Ingram said. “They’re in that final place and they know they’re going to be safe. They know it’s their forever family. They know that someone cares for them and they’re not just a statistic.”

If you want to foster or adopt, the first step is to become a licensed foster home.

You can do that by contacting a local child placing agency.

If you want to adopt one of the children in the Heart Gallery, contact Taylor Ingram at (806) 762-2680.