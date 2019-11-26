Healthcast: The importance of No Shave November

LUBBOCK, Texas — You’ve probably seen more men walking around with beards lately.

It’s ‘No Shave November,’ but it’s not just an excuse for men to forget to shave.

Covenant Medical Center CNA Dillon Trevino has been letting his beard grow out every November for the past few years.

“Some of my friends say, ‘Hey it’s getting a little wild,’ and I say, ‘Hey it’s November,'” Trevino laughs.

Dillon is one of the many men participating in ‘No Shave November’ bringing awareness for men’s health and getting checked for prostate cancer.

“For men who are reluctant to come to the doctor I would say you gotta man up,” said Dr. Ryan Owen, a Covenant Urologist. “You’ve got to own the responsibility for yourself. It’s something that doesn’t just affect you, it affects your whole family.”

And the campaigns are personal for both Dr. Owen and Trevino.

“My father has had prostate cancer and my grandfather had prostate cancer,” Dr. Owen said.

“I have family members who have had cancer or are still going through cancer and friends and family going through it,” Trevino said.

Both men hope this will encourage more men to go see a doctor and get checked.

“Working in the hospital you talk to doctors so me and my friends go every year to check that we’re in good health,” Trevino explained.

And Trevino hopes seeing his beard, and others around town, will put the importance of men’s health on everyone’s mind,

“You see it on social media and you see memes of it on Twitter,” Trevino explained. “As long as it’s constant on media and constantly in conversation it’s always going to be in your mind. It’s always going to be, ‘I should go get checked, why not?'”