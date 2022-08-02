The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health Levelland has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 5-Star recipient for Vaginal Delivery.

Healthgrades is the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This 5-star rating indicates that Covenant Health Levelland’s clinical outcomes for Vaginal Delivery are significantly better than expected.

“Our caregivers don’t provide exceptional service to win awards but because they truly care about our community,” said Covenant Health Levelland CEO Newman Wheeler. “Still, our labor & delivery team deserves this recognition from Healthgrades. The care they provide to new mothers and their families is how we live out our mission to be an expression of God’s healing love.”

Healthgrades analyzed all-payer data for 16 states from 2018 through 2020. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5 stars and those that have not. For example, from 2018 through 2020, patients undergoing a Vaginal Delivery in hospitals rated 5 stars have, on average, a 45.1% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated 1 star.*

“Labor & Delivery Nurse Supervisor Amanda Tienda has been an important part of achieving this recognition,” Wheeler said. “Tienda tracks all of our quality measures, proctors new nurses, and handles our Maternal Fetal state designation for quality and compliance for patient outcomes.”

Wheeler added this achievement couldn’t have been reached without Dr. John Hanna who performs more than 90% of all deliveries in Levelland.

“It is critical for patients to select care based on three key pieces of information – hospital quality, facility and care team experience with your condition/procedure, and compatibility – and this 5-star distinction is another benchmark to help make those decisions easier,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We are

proud to name Providence Covenant Hospital Levelland as a 2022 5-Star recipient for Vaginal Delivery and look forward to their continued efforts to deliver better clinical outcomes for patients during natural childbirth, C-section deliveries, and gynecologic procedures.” Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of All-Payer data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent 3-year estimates for patients in 16 states for which all payer data was made available. (See 2022 Healthgrades Obstetrics and Gynecology Rating Methodology for more details).

About Covenant Health:

As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

About Healthgrades:

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years. Start your search for the right care at healthgrades.com.

(Press release from Covenant Health)