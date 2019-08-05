Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood Association hosts National Night Out Celebration in Stumpy Hamilton Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Heart of Lubbock Neighbor Association:

The Heart of Lubbock Neighbor Association is hosting 1 of the Lubbock National Night Out Celebrations this Tuesday August 6, 2019 in Stumpy Hamilton Park from 6-8 pm at 22nd & Avenue X.

National Night Out is a national crime prevention event which promotes “Police-Community partnerships; crime, drug, and violence prevention, safety, and neighborhood unity.

Events will include Mounted police officers, entertainment, dessert truck, and free hot dogs and drinks.

This event is presented by the Congress of Neighborhood Associations and co-sponsored by the Historic Overton Neighborhood Association, the Tech Terrace U.N.I.T. Neighborhood Association, and the Bayless-Atkins Neighborhood Association.

(This is a press release from the Heart of Lubbock Neighbor Association.)