LUBBOCK, Texas — The Heart of the Plains Kennel Club is set to host its 75th anniversary AKC all breeds dog show and obedience/rally trials on September 2 through September 4.

The event will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center’s Exhibit Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Heart of the Plains Kennel Club said in a press release that no unentered dogs are allowed.

For more information call 806-535-3794.