LUBBOCK, Texas — LaDesia Dial, mother of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore, said she believed additional people were involved after her daughter’s murder and demanded they be held accountable on Tuesday after suspect Christopher Carter, 40, was found dead.

The Lubbock Police Department confirmed Carter was found with “what appeared to be” a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a motel in the 4100 block of 19th Street on Monday afternoon. Moore was last seen leaving a party early in the morning of May 21 with Carter, her boyfriend. Moore’s body was found on May 22 in the trunk of Carter’s car. According to a search warrant previously obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, authorities found ammunition, shell casings, bleach and Pine Sol, among other items in Carter’s home.

Moore’s family said they did not want anything but justice. Dial said there was a recording from the night Moore was killed which, among other things, showed Carter and another person discussing Moore’s death. According to Dial, the other person involved turned Moore’s body over, took her pulse, looked up and Carter and said, “What are you going to do now?”

1200 block of FM 1729 (Nexstar/Staff)

Carter’s home in the 2400 block of East 5th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

The man in the recording even helped Carter clean Moore’s blood, according to Dial. Moore’s mother said police initially told her that individual would be more useful as a witness in the investigation. But now that Carter was found dead, Dial said that person has no more use as a witness. Dial said she wants him charged with the appropriate crimes.

Dial also said she wanted names of the person who was in the motel room with Carter on Monday, who owned the car Carter was driving, who rented the motel room and who Carter was contacting on his phone.

“She’s human and I want justice and I’m going to get justice if I have to go over everyone in Lubbock,” Dial said through tears. Moore’s family said they were left with “more unanswered questions than answered questions.”

Dial said when she reported her daughter missing to police, she was told “they had more than 40 cases to handle … like she wasn’t important.”

Dial said she misses her daughter every day and is determined to get justice.

“Every day is so much … It’s hard as hell. I don’t know where I’m going or coming. I don’t know what to do,” Dial said. “I wake up every day trying to make everybody else be strong and I can’t even be strong.”

Lakaria Moore

EverythingLubbock.com invited LPD to provide a comment. The Lubbock Police Department responded with the following statement: