Heartline’s “We Dream” dinner and fundraiser in Lubbock to feature Dr. Alveda King

Heartline in Lubbock is excited to announce its featured speaker for the upcoming ‘We Dream’ dinner and fundraiser – Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event takes place Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1500 Mac Davis Lane. Raffles of valuable items begin at 6:15 p.m., with the dinner and program commencing at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets and sponsorship packages are available today online at www.friendsofheartline.org. Individual tickets are $50 and a table of eight costs $500, with higher level sponsorships available as well. All table and sponsorship packages are tax deductible, as allowed by law.

The daughter of the late civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and his wife Naomi Barber King, Alveda grew up in the civil rights movement led by her uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Her family home in Birmingham, Alabama was bombed, as was her father’s church office in Louisville, Kentucky. Alveda was jailed during the open housing movement. She sees the pro-life movement as a continuation of the civil rights struggle.

Dr. King currently serves as Executive Director of the outreach Civil Rights for the Unborn through Priests for Life. She is also a voice for the Silent No More Awareness Campaign, sharing her testimony of two abortions, God’s forgiveness and healing. Dr. Alveda King is a respected lecturer, former college professor, author, mentor, stage and screen actress, Georgia StateLegislator and Presidential appointee.

ABOUT HEARTLINE

This powerful evening celebrates 26 years of providing free and confidential pregnancy, parenting, life skills, and healthcare services to women in the South Plains area.

Audra Cantrell, Director of Heartline, states, “Our passion and purpose is to help women make a choice they can live with the rest of their lives. Heartline is funded exclusively through private donations and does not receive any state or federal funding, so this event is such an important part of our ability to meet our annual financial goals. Please join us for a great evening!”

Heartline’s Physician Assistants and Registered Nurses provide free pregnancy tests and free ultrasounds. Added Ms. Cantrell, “We offer a revolving 10-week prenatal and parenting group class. Each woman that attends the parenting curriculum is also provided with material assistance to help her prepare for becoming a mother. Some of the other services that we provide include Medicaid application assistance and social services referrals. We are quite excited to announce that we now offer services for men as well! Appointments can be made for man-to-man life coaching and decision support.”

Heartline is located near the Texas Tech campus, allowing staff to engage students in their community of services. Students are encouraged to stop by and make a friend.

For further information about Heartline services, contact a team member via phone, (806)788-0500, or by email, info@heartlinelubbock.com.

