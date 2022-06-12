LUBBOCK, Texas — A Heat Advisory was in effect Sunday afternoon and evening across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

A Heat Advisory means that people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken.

Daytime highs on Sunday will climb well into the triple-digits, between 105° and 110° on average. A few spots could be even warmer.

The record high on Sunday for Lubbock is 105° set back in 2001. It’s expected the Hub City will set a new record high temperature.

Here are some tips you should follow during hot weather: