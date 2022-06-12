LUBBOCK, Texas — A Heat Advisory was in effect Sunday afternoon and evening across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

A Heat Advisory means that people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken. 

Daytime highs on Sunday will climb well into the triple-digits, between 105° and 110° on average. A few spots could be even warmer.

The record high on Sunday for Lubbock is 105° set back in 2001. It’s expected the Hub City will set a new record high temperature.

Here are some tips you should follow during hot weather:

  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
  • Avoid alcohol and beverages high in caffeine or sugar during prolonged periods outdoors.
  • Check on others, especially the elderly, sick, very young and those without air conditioners.
  • Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle, and always check the back seat or cargo areas before walking away.
  • Don’t forget about pets and pet safety. Animals are susceptible to heat-related injuries or death.
  • Limit your exposure to the sun. If you can, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.
  • Take frequent breaks in a location outside of the direct heat in a cool location.
  • Pay attention to your body. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly. Know the warning signs and seek medical attention if necessary.