LUBBOCK, Texas — A Heat Advisory was in effect Sunday afternoon and evening across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.
A Heat Advisory means that people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken.
Daytime highs on Sunday will climb well into the triple-digits, between 105° and 110° on average. A few spots could be even warmer.
The record high on Sunday for Lubbock is 105° set back in 2001. It’s expected the Hub City will set a new record high temperature.
Here are some tips you should follow during hot weather:
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Avoid alcohol and beverages high in caffeine or sugar during prolonged periods outdoors.
- Check on others, especially the elderly, sick, very young and those without air conditioners.
- Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle, and always check the back seat or cargo areas before walking away.
- Don’t forget about pets and pet safety. Animals are susceptible to heat-related injuries or death.
- Limit your exposure to the sun. If you can, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.
- Take frequent breaks in a location outside of the direct heat in a cool location.
- Pay attention to your body. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly. Know the warning signs and seek medical attention if necessary.