LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory on Tuesday for all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

A Heat Advisory means that people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken. 

Daytime high temperatures will range between 105° and 110° across the South Plains (on the Caprock) and between 110° and 115° across the Rolling Plains (off the Caprock).

The Hub City will be flirting with a record high temperature. The record high for Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport on Tuesday is 108° from 1936.

Here are some tips you should follow during hot weather:

  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
  • Avoid alcohol and beverages high in caffeine or sugar during prolonged periods outdoors.
  • Limit your exposure to the sun. If you can, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.
  • Take frequent breaks away from the direct heat in a cool location.
  • Check on others, especially the elderly, sick, very young and those without air conditioners.
  • Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle, and always check the back seat or cargo areas before walking away.
  • Pay attention to your body. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly. Know the warning signs and seek medical attention if necessary.
  • Don’t forget about pets and pet safety. Animals are susceptible to heat-related injuries or death.