LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory on Tuesday for all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.
A Heat Advisory means that people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken.
Daytime high temperatures will range between 105° and 110° across the South Plains (on the Caprock) and between 110° and 115° across the Rolling Plains (off the Caprock).
The Hub City will be flirting with a record high temperature. The record high for Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport on Tuesday is 108° from 1936.
Here are some tips you should follow during hot weather:
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Avoid alcohol and beverages high in caffeine or sugar during prolonged periods outdoors.
- Limit your exposure to the sun. If you can, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.
- Take frequent breaks away from the direct heat in a cool location.
- Check on others, especially the elderly, sick, very young and those without air conditioners.
- Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle, and always check the back seat or cargo areas before walking away.
- Pay attention to your body. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly. Know the warning signs and seek medical attention if necessary.
- Don’t forget about pets and pet safety. Animals are susceptible to heat-related injuries or death.