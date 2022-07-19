LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory on Tuesday for all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

A Heat Advisory means that people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken.

Daytime high temperatures will range between 105° and 110° across the South Plains (on the Caprock) and between 110° and 115° across the Rolling Plains (off the Caprock).

The Hub City will be flirting with a record high temperature. The record high for Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport on Tuesday is 108° from 1936.

Here are some tips you should follow during hot weather: