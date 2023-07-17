LUBBOCK, Texas — With record-breaking temperatures sweeping the nation this summer, experts urge people to stay hydrated or wear sunscreen. What people might not have known, however, is that the heat can damage hearing aids.

According to Livingston Hearing Aid Center (LHAC) in Lubbock, hearing aids are an investment and heat can cause damage to the casing, internal electronics and batteries. LHAC’s Vice President of Audiology Dr. Hillary Taylor shared steps on how to prevent such damage.

First, Taylor stressed that hearing aids are “like a miniature computer,” so being in direct sunlight or leaving hearing aids in your car can cause them to overheat and possibly melt or fry.

Taylor added that when cooling off in the pool, it is best to take the hearing aids off, as water can damage them too.

In conclusion, it is a best practice to take hearing aids off as a daily routine, just as you would take glasses on and off, to keep them in the best shape possible.