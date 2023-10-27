LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Air Conditioning Contractors Association South Plains will host a kick-off on Saturday for its “Heat the Town” program.

According to a press release, the kick-off will be located at United Refrigeration at 701 E. 44th Street starting at 7:00 a.m. Breakfast and t-shirts will be provided for volunteers

Heat the town will aim to provide free heating services for elderly/disabled and low-income homeowners in Lubbock.

It will also provide services in the area to “ensure” proper operation and save lives, said the release.

The South Plains Heat the Town program does not receive government funding, said the release. It relies solely on fundraising efforts and volunteers for donations of cash, labor, equipment and parts.

Volunteers provide a helping hand, repair and/or replace floor furnaces and unvented room heaters.

The release stated that the TACCA-South Plains will need service techs, installers, helpers, dispatchers and more to help with this program.

For more information on how to participate, email southplainsacca@yahoo.com.